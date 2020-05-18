Commercial HVACHigh-Performance BuildingsHVAC Design/Construction Process

Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Bud Hammer

Bud Hammer Podcast
May 18, 2020
Herb Woerpel
In the latest episode of Engineered Systems'  Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Bud Hammer, president of Atlantic Westchester.

In this interview, Hammer describes how he’s navigating the coronavirus in New York, what technologies he’s using more regularly over the last 18 months, what the present and future holds for contracting in 2020 and beyond, and more.  

