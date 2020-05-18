Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Bud Hammer

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Bud Hammer, president of Atlantic Westchester.

In this interview, Hammer describes how he’s navigating the coronavirus in New York, what technologies he’s using more regularly over the last 18 months, what the present and future holds for contracting in 2020 and beyond, and more.

