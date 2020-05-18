Piping Packages – Belimo

DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo is excited to announce the release of new Piping Packages with the following new valve assemblies, energy valves, ePIVs, and PIQCVs. Belimo Piping Packages incorporate valve assemblies with standard piping components to simplify the contractor’s job by eliminating numerous piping connections, saving both time and money with less opportunity for error. With the new variety of valve assemblies, SelectPro makes it easy to configure your Piping Packages accurately. SelectPro is a sizing and selection tool for accurately selecting valves, actuators, sensors, and replacement solutions. All Piping Packages are shipped as a complete unit providing one single point ordering for fast delivery and installation.

“These customizable assemblies are dramatically simplifying the contractor’s job by reducing connections to as few as four with less opportunity for errors. With these new assemblies along with the existing pressure dependent assemblies, we can provide solutions for a wide range of hydronic applications easily configured using SelectPro”, said Aaron Nobel, product specialist, Belimo. For more information, visit www.belimo.us.