P2S Inc. Acquires Notkin Mechanical Engineers

LONG BEACH, Calif. — P2S Inc. of Long Beach, California, a provider of professional engineering, commissioning, and construction management services, announced it has acquired Notkin Mechanical Engineers, an award-winning mechanical design firm based in Seattle.

Founded in 1951, Notkin focuses on collaboratively achieving quality results for their health care, higher education, and federal clients. Their work includes the entire Pacific Northwest region and ranges from the remote areas of Alaska to the beaches of California and Hawaii.

Notkin will continue to provide its current clients with the same service offered for nearly 70 years, along with the support and synergy of P2S and its equally outstanding and innovative engineering services.

“Notkin’s exceptional track record of providing mechanical engineering services for the federal, health care, and higher education clients reflects our commitment to growth in those market segments,” said Kevin Peterson, president and CEO, P2S Inc. “Commitment to sustainability and innovation are core values for both companies, and Notkin adds to our capacity and geographic presence to provide MEPT engineering, commissioning, and construction management services in the Pacific Northwest.”

“Joining P2S allows us to offer new and expanded services and to meet our growing client demands,” said current Larry Swartz, CEO, Notkin. “Additionally, we will be able to provide more professional and career development opportunities for our staff and expand our federal opportunities in California.”

P2S has been providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and technology (MEPT) engineering services for 29 years and expands its services geographically with the acquisition. Notkin has deep experience with federal, health care, and education projects. P2S welcomes the knowledge and expertise of the Notkin team and looks forward to developing our services for future growth in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.p2sinc.com.