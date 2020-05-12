Grundfos Celebrates 75th Anniversary

HOUSTON — Grundfos, a water technology manufacturer, marks its anniversary by celebrating a commitment through generations to strong values, creating a better future, and making an impact by pioneering together.

From the very first pump in 1945 to today’s digital solutions, Grundfos has been synonymous with a pioneering spirit, social awareness, and innovative solutions. The 75th anniversary is dedicated to the shared values of the company’s 19,280 colleagues all over the world.

“We celebrate the pioneering and socially responsible spirit that has driven Grundfos since the beginning and continues to drive us today. We carry that mindset forward with a profound commitment to fight the imminent climate and water challenges affecting all of us,” said Mads Nipper, group president and CEO, Grundfos.

The official anniversary date is May 12, where employees will celebrate in their local teams. This will take place digitally for many employees who are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is an occasion to reflect on the past, present, and future.

“I am proud to say that Grundfos is now stronger than ever,” added Nipper. “Based on our fantastic heritage, we have an ambition over the coming decade to contribute to bringing safely managed drinking water to 300 million people and to become a climate positive company. Thanks to our talented and diverse global team, we continue to push forward with a constant eye on pioneering solutions that shape our entire industry and beyond.”

The pump company’s history began at the end of the Second World War, when Grundfos founder and engineer Poul Due Jensen was asked by a local farmer if he could procure a pump. In the aftermath of the war, there was a shortage of almost everything, so he had to develop and construct a complete quality water supply from scratch. The solution proved a great success and, as history shows, the foundation of the organization we know today.

Besides being an innovative spirit, Poul Due Jensen was very conscious of collaboration and made Grundfos an inclusive workplace, stating that everyone has the power to contribute.

”If you’re on your own you can do a little, but you can do a lot when you work together to do the job,” he said, crediting employees as a key element to the results created.

