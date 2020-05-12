ABMA Announces BOILER 2021

At its 2020 Annual Meeting in San Diego, ABMA announced BOILER 2021 – the ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo. Recently, Scott Lynch, president and CEO of ABMA, sat down with Herb Woerpel, editor-in-chief of Today’s Boiler, to discuss the event.

Today’s Boiler (TB): What is BOILER 2021, and when will it take place?

Scott Lynch: BOILER 2021 - ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo is the first and only boiler event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain. BOILER 2021 will take place Oct. 12-14, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

TB: What motivated ABMA to launch BOILER 2021?

Lynch: Over the past few years, ABMA has shifted its emphasis from being an association of strictly manufacturers of boilers and boiler-related products to an association focused on the entire boiler supply chain. Part of this shift includes engaging the end-users of our products through the launch of our podcast, addition of our newsfeed and Boiler Weekly e-newsletter, re-positioning of our magazine, and the release of new publications and white papers. But it was time to take another step forward and facilitate direct engagement with the end-users of our products and offer education on boiler products, installation, maintenance, and operation.

TB: Who will be exhibiting at BOILER 2021?

Lynch: The leading boiler manufacturers and suppliers to the industry. If a product is in a boiler room, it will be at BOILER 2021.

TB: Who is the target audience for the event?

Lynch: Anyone engaged in the purchasing, operation, and maintenance of boilers. This includes boiler operators, engineers, facility managers, heads of procurement, contractors, technicians, consultants, and more.

TB: What makes BOILER 2021 different than other related trade shows and events?

Lynch: BOILER 2021 is focused on the boiler industry and only the boiler industry. In addition, all our content will be focused on our supply chain from the boiler installation and operation to maintenance, upgrades, and replacement.

TB: Why should an end-user attend?

Lynch: There is no other event that offers access to the vast boiler resources at BOILER 2021. In addition to meeting with industry leaders and seeing the latest product selection, BOILER 2021 will educate on today’s boiler technology and how end-users can ensure the safe and efficient operation of the boiler room.

TB: Besides the trade show component, what are some other features of the event?

Lynch: BOILER 2021 will feature tours of ABMA member facilities and best-in-class boiler rooms, where end-users will see best practices in operation, maintenance, and leading-edge boiler technology. BOILER 2021 will also feature project awards recognizing the lead and supporting manufacturers along with end users. There will also be a student component on day two, engaging the next generation from local schools.

TB: How can someone get more details on BOILER 2021?

Lynch: The best place to get the most up-to-date information is to visit BOILER2021.com and sign up to receive ABMA’s Boiler Weekly e-newsletter by visiting ABMA.inloop.com. Everyone is also encouraged to follow and visit ABMA’s social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn by searching ABMA or #ABMABoiler and #BOILER2021.

TB: What are the upcoming key dates for BOILER 2021?

Lynch: Exhibit sales will begin this summer for ABMA members with non-member sales to follow if space is available. General registration will open by the end of 2020.