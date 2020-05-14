VPM Essential Software – Eaton

Critical Facilities MicrositeHVAC Product/Literature/SoftwareMission Critical HVAC

May 14, 2020
DUBLIN — Eaton has launched the newest version of its Visual Power Manager (VPM) software, VPM Essential. The new offering delivers the comprehensive remote power monitoring capabilities IT and data center professionals rely on in VPM but in a self-installable, subscription-based license ideal for small to medium business applications. Supporting up to 1,000 monitored devices, VPM Essential provides a host of features, including a fully HTML5 web interface, auto discovery, mass firmware upgrade and node-settings configuration tools, monitoring of third-party devices, and multi-tenant user access control. Among Eaton’s two levels of VPM licenses, VPM Essential provides additional simplifications, including a modified home page, device dashboards and set-up wizard. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/vpm.

