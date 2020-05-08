ACCA Welcomes 2020-2021 Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) announces the installation of the 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Officers.

Eric Knaak of Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning in Rochester, New York, passed the leadership of the ACCA Board of Directors to Lanny Huffman of Hickory Sheet Metal Co., in Hickory, North Carolina.

“Due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus, Lanny has unceremoniously taken over as chairman of ACCA and will be our leader going into 2021, and we couldn’t be in better hands,” said Knaak. “Following tradition, we would have presented Lanny at the ACCA 2020 conference, but because of these unfortunate circumstances, we have been forced to welcome Lanny through email, social media, and every other form of communication.”

Reflecting on his tenure as the 2019-2020 chairman, Knaak highlighted numerous workforce-related initiatives under his leadership, including ACCA’s Pledge to America’s Workers campaign.

“Having and obtaining the best talent is a must, and to do that, providing workforce development opportunities is a necessity in today’s changing climate,” Knaak said. “The Pledge to America’s Workers campaign reminds and inspires contractors to take the extra steps needed to maintain excellence.”

Huffman stated that in his new role, he is looking forward to growing ACCA’s membership. “With ACCA’s strategic plan in place, we have an opportunity to be more proactive and provide even more opportunities to support and best serve our members,” he said. “Building our bridge with allied contracting organizations as well as state and local contracting organizations is also a priority. A big focus of this renewed partnership will be on advocacy tools, online training, and content that can be shared nationwide.”

Serving alongside Huffman on the executive committee are; Knaak, immediate past chairman; Brian Stack, Stack Heating & Cooling, Avon, Ohio, senior vice chairman; Keith Paton, Ivey Mechanical LLC, Kosciusko, Mississippi, secretary/treasurer; David Boelcke, Boelcke Heating & Air Conditioning, Stevensville, Michigan, vice chairman; Dan Foley, Foley Mechanical, Lorton, Virginia, vice chairman; and Steven Pape, Pape Service Co., Desoto, Texas, vice chairman.

Directors on the 2020-2021 board not serving on the executive committee are, Linda Couch, Parrish Services Inc., Manassas, Virginia; Tim Cropp, CroppMetcalfe Services, Fairfax, Virginia; Craig Elliott, NICE Home Services, Springfield, Virginia; Louis Fuentes, Air Conditioning Guys Inc., El Centro, California; Vince Gillette, Gillette Air Conditioning Company Inc., San Antonio, Texas; Martin Hoover, Empire Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., Decatur, Georgia; Matt Marsiglio, Flame Furnace, Warren, Michigan; Eddie McFarlane, Haller Enterprises Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania; Rob Minnick, Minnick's Inc., Laurel, Maryland; Cody Novini, SoCal Airflow Pros, Mission Viejo, California; and Jen Pierce, Clay's Climate Control LLC, Linwood, New Jersey. For more information about ACCA, visit www.acca.org.