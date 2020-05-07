Julius Neudorfer to Host Virtual Data Center Energy Practitioner Certification Training

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Data Center Energy Practitioner (DCEP) Certification Training is now available online in a live virtual-remote classroom format. The next class is scheduled for June 9-11.

Unlike other data center training offerings, the DCEP certificate is the only one issued under the DOE and the Federal Energy Management Program, in conjunction with a training program developed by Lawrence Berkley National Labs (LBNL).

North American Access Technologies Inc. (NAAT) is an authorized professional training provider for the DCEP training certification program. For more information and to register for classes please contact: http://us.naat.com/Training/training_home.html