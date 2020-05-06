Taco Expands Online Training During COVID-19 Pandemic

CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions has greatly expanded its free online hydronic training opportunities during the social distancing brought about by the COVID-19 virus.

“Our surprisingly high attendance proved quickly that online education is a valuable resource right now, and that many professionals have the time to capitalize on it,” said John Barba, Taco training director.

The company now offers three different types of online training; Taco Tuesdays, Taco After Dark, and personalized webinars. Over the past six weeks, more than 6,000 attendees have attended the training sessions.

Taco Tuesday is a weekly webinar hosted each Tuesday at noon EST. The webinar alternates between residential and commercial topics. Barba and Dave Holdorf host the residential webinars while Rich Medeiros and Brett Zerba host the commercial webinars. These webinars last about an hour, with roughly 15 minutes dedicated to Q&A. Over 900 attendees have been signed up for a single session.

Taco After Dark is presented weekly by Barba, Holdorf, and Rick Mayo. The content from these webinars comes from Taco’s full-day hydronic courses, broken into one-hour segments. The sessions begin on Wednesdays at 7 pm EST. The webinar content is presented in one hour, with no time limit set for Q&A and general discussion.

Personalized training sessions are also available for reps, wholesalers, and their customers. Taco’s trainers are conducting 30-40 of these webinars each week.

“Our goal with these training sessions is to learn, socialize, and have fun in an otherwise difficult time,” said Holdorf. “It’s always lighthearted and the feedback has been fantastic.”

All training is presented via live webinars. Taco Tuesday and Taco After Dark are recorded and hosted on the Taco Comfort Solutions website and YouTube channel for viewers to watch at their convenience. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.