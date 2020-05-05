Open Coil Electric Duct Heaters – Marley Engineered Products

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marley Engineered Products has added a new line of open coil electric Duct Heaters to its portfolio of unit heaters. To simplify the selection and quoting process for its large portfolio of duct heaters, Marley also has unveiled a new Duct Heat Program specification tool for engineers.

The new line of Marley Duct Heaters is available in slip-in or flanged configurations with heavy-gauge galvanized steel frame and terminal box construction and are ETL and UL certified. All of the unit heaters include primary and secondary thermal protection.

“Our Duct Heaters are designed for vertical or horizontal airflow in either direction and ideal for optimizing heating comfort in office buildings, retail stores, warehouses, schools, hotels, and hospitals,” said Kyle Jason, product manager with Marley Engineered Products. “The units come in a variety of construction styles, features, and control options and can be custom-designed to an exact size, wattage, voltage, phase, and number of steps.”

Unlike other heaters for duct applications, Marley’s new Duct Heater also features a flipable design, allowing contractors to install the heater in four different orientations to ensure a smooth fit.

Other key product features include:

• Grade-A 80/20 nickel-chromium resistance wire with stainless steel terminals;

• Alternate constructions for round duct and bottom insert; and

• Low-watt density for longer, more durable operation.

Duct Heat Program Simplifies Specification

The new line of Duct Heaters is available in a variety of voltages, power outputs, and control options that are designed to lessen the load on a building’s main heating systems. To simplify selection, engineers can utilize a new Duct Heat Program designed to make the specification process quicker and easier.

“The new Duct Heat Program delivers a more intuitive product selection and quoting process to help engineers and contractors specify a heater that installs easily and efficiently, provides needed heat in a compact design, and has the necessary control package for any commercial or residential building,” said Jason. “This program helps build on our brand promise of delivering highly engineered, custom solutions to optimize comfort for building occupants and improve energy management and manufacturing and facility control processes.”

Engineers can utilize the new Duct Heat program to review a variety of ready-to-go and custom-built heating solutions to solve heating challenges in commercial, industrial and residential buildings and spaces. For more information, visit www.marleymep.com.