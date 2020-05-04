Powerhouse Appoints Blake Gearhart to Lead Position

DELANCO, N.J. — Blake Gearhart has been appointed as the new lead of Powerhouse. He has replaced Matt Stohner, who served as vice president of steam solutions since the acquisition of Powerhouse by Atlas Copco in June of 2019.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt Stohner for his leadership of Powerhouse over the past years and for his role in the transition from private ownership to Atlas Copco ownership,” said ,” said Thierry Monart, general manager of Powerhouse.

Blake Gearhart has been with Atlas Copco since 2005, serving in various roles, most recently as integration manager for Powerhouse. For more information, visit www.powerhouse.com.