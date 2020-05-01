Taylor Design Announces Seven New Promotions

IRVINE, Calif. — Taylor Design, an employee-owned architectural, interior design, and design strategy firm, is pleased to announce promotions across the firm’s offices. Promotions include four associates and three senior associates.

"Throughout the 40-year history of our firm, our success has been the result of our talented and dedicated staff,” said Kevin Hinrichs, AIA, president of Taylor Design. “They have contributed to our successful growth through hard work, maintaining successful client relationships, and a commitment to design excellence."

San Francisco

Mandi Rice, RA, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, has been named an associate in appreciation of her comprehensive approach to solving difficult design challenges and teamwork in improving technical implementation and best practices. Rice joined the firm in June 2017.

Lorraine Rowan, NCIDQ, has been named an associate in appreciation of her ability to lead by example in her development of meaningful relationships with clients, colleagues, and consultants and in striving for design excellence while solving difficult design challenges. Rowan joined the firm in September 2016.

Sacramento

Caitlin Stevenson, AIA, received a promotion to senior associate in recognition of her leadership of teams and clients. Stevenson recently transferred her skills to Taylor Design’s Sacramento office, providing valuable support for multiple aspects of operations, from business development to management. She joined the firm in November 2014.

Irvine

Kristy Jordan has been promoted to senior associate in appreciation of her passion and leadership in employee development and striving to integrate firm culture into all aspects of the business. Jordan joined the firm in April 1998.

Nathan Woods, CCCA, LEED AP, has been promoted to senior associate in appreciation of his leadership and communication in promoting consistently high standards for project delivery and quality management. Woods joined the firm in January 2012.

David Molinaro, AIA, NCARB, CASp, has been named an associate in appreciation of his dedication and leadership in the pursuit of a broad range of project types, along with his passion for advancing the profession and mentoring others. Molinaro joined the firm in November 2018.

Nishil Patel has been named an associate in recognition of his proficiency with information technology, and his diligent effort in supporting project teams and spearheading the growth of Taylor Design’s technical capabilities. Patel’s tireless efforts helped maintain seamless operations as the firm transitioned to a fully remote workforce. Patel joined the firm in January 2017. For more information, visit www.wearetaylor.com.