CoolSys Energy Solutions Recognized as a Top Overall Service Provider By Pepco

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys Energy Solutions, a division of CoolSys™, the parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, was recognized as the top overall service provider by Pepco, an energy company serving the District of Columbia and parts of Maryland. The award was given as part of Pepco’s Energy Savings for Business Program at its annual award ceremony in Baltimore.

“We are honored to be recognized by Pepco for our work in bringing greater energy efficiency to their operations,” said Anthony Tippins, president of CoolSys Professional Solutions. “Strengthening our partnerships with utility companies like Pepco is vital to providing comprehensive energy solutions and maximizing incentives for our clients. We would like to congratulate our entire team for successfully working together with Pepco to achieve its goals.”

CoolSys Energy Solutions earned the Pepco top overall service provider award for LED installations in 2019 as part of energy-efficient lighting upgrades at Giant Foods in the Pepco service area. John Barnett, senior project manager; Jeremy Young, project manager; and Wyatt Wilkins, project coordinator managed the installations, while Warren Graham, product manager of CoolSys Energy Solutions, also worked directly with Pepco on the incentives. Pepco is one of the 30 utility companies that CoolSys Energy Solutions has worked with to complete more than 400 projects on the East Coast in the past 18 months.

Pepco’s Energy for Savings for Business Program financially incentivizes businesses of all sizes that install new energy-efficient equipment. The program is designed to appeal to a variety of sectors, including retail, commercial, hospital/lodging, restaurant, and grocery businesses.

“Pepco congratulates CoolSys for being named our Energy Savings for Business top overall service provider for 2019,” said William Ellis, senior manager, energy efficiency portfolio for Pepco Holdings. “We applaud your commitment to helping businesses save energy and money. Your hard work will inspire other service providers to bring the benefits of energy efficiency to their own customers.”

