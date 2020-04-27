Customized Switchgear Simulators – Russelectric

HINGHAM, Mass. — Russelectric, a Siemens business, a manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announces the availability of Switchgear Simulators designed to train personnel on automatic and manual operation of Russelectric switchgear.

Customized to mimic the operation of the customer’s Russelectric® switchgear/system, Russelectric simulators are ideal for familiarizing workers on the system and its operation and for accurately diagnosing a wide range of utility, generator, and breaker problems. The simulators can also be used to assess the impact of changes to PLC set points, such as kW values and time delays. Using the simulators enables operators to evaluate an almost limitless number of responses to failure scenarios and use the information to develop and validate site operating and emergency procedures.

Russelectric Switchgear Simulators are available in two versions. The Russelectric Training Simulator allows personnel to train on the automatic operation of Russelectric Switchgear, while the Russelectric Advanced Training Simulator allows personnel to train on both manual and automatic operations. With the addition of hard-wired controls and interlock circuits, the simulator PLC accurately mimics full manual controls, enabling personnel to train in the comfort and safety of an office environment.

For more information, including videos demonstrating how the simulators are used for personnel training, visit www.russelectric.com/products/simulators.