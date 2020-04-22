SonoPro® Commercial & Water Series Transit Time Ultrasonic Flowmeters – VorTek Instruments

LONGMONT, Colo. — VorTek Instruments has officially released SonoPro® Commercial & Water Series transit-time ultrasonic flowmeters. These flowmeters offer high accuracy transit-time ultrasonic technology delivering accurate and reliable flow metering. The innovative design incorporates matched precision transducers and signal processing circuitry to accurately measure the flow of most liquids over a wide range of velocities.

SonoPro meters are available with clamp-on or insertion transducers. They are suitable for use in a variety of measurement applications, including heating and cooling systems, energy metering, and chemical metering applications. SonoPro clamp-on flowmeters are a cost-effective and non-invasive solution for flow and energy metering. Piping modifications are not required for the installation of these meters — saving time, money, and avoiding potential safety issues associated with cutting and welding pipe. No wetted or moving parts means there are no periodic maintenance or recalibration requirements. Additionally, these meters do not create a pressure drop, leading to a reduction in pump energy usage. SonoPro flowmeters are also available with clamp-on RTD temperature sensors. Using these temperature measurements, SonoPro flowmeters perform the necessary calculations to provide a reliable Btu energy measurement. With all flow transducers and temperature sensors connected to a single unit, SonoPro flowmeters are a fully integrated energy measurement solution. This eliminates the error potential associated with using multiple devices to perform energy calculations. For more information, visit www.vortekinst.com/products/ultrasonic-flow-meters.