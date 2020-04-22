Carrier Chooses R-32 for its Commercial Scroll Chillers

CHARLOTTE, N.C — As part of its commitment to provide customers with solutions that use the right refrigerant for each application, Carrier has selected R-32 refrigerant to replace R-410A refrigerant, a high global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, in commercial chillers using scroll technology. R-32 was chosen for its lower environmental impact, high energy efficiency, wide availability, and ease of use. In Europe, the refrigerant will be offered in some scroll chillers beginning in the first half of 2020. Introductions will follow in other regions and all will meet UN Montreal Protocol Kigali Amendment regulations taking effect in 2023. Carrier, an HVAC and refrigeration solutions provider, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies.

“Carrier focuses the right refrigerant for each application in order to provide the very best solutions for our customers,” said Chris Nelson, president, HVAC, Carrier. “After thorough evaluation of the options, Carrier selected R-32 for scroll chillers and heat pumps for its lower impact on the environment, reaffirming our continued commitment to sustainability.”

Carrier’s use of R-32 refrigerant and expert system design will reduce the refrigerant carbon footprint by 80% in commercial scroll chillers and heat pumps. This is due to the much lower GWP and a significant system refrigerant charge reduction compared to the previous generation using R-410A.

Carrier is continuously investing in long-term solutions to lead the industry and promote highly efficient products with lower impact on global warming. This announcement follows Carrier’s 2018 selection of R-454B, known commercially as Puron Advance™, as its primary lower GWP solution to replace R-410A in ducted residential and package unitary commercial products utilizing scroll compressors sold in North America. Carrier also previously announced commitments to move toward low-GWP refrigerants with the selection of HFO R-1234ze(E) for screw chillers in Europe in 2015, the introduction of R-513A in multiple centrifugal and screw chillers in 2018, and finally the introduction of the award winning AquaEdge® 19DV centrifugal chiller using HFO R-1233zd(E) in 2016. For more information, visit www.carrier.com.