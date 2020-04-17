Near-Boiler Trim Kit – Taco Comfort Solutions

CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions’® Near-Boiler Trim Kit provides a quick and convenient way to purchase all the accessories needed for near-boiler piping.

The Near-Boiler Trim Kit comes in premium, advanced and select configurations and is available in 1- and 1 1/4-inch sizes, so installers can select the kit that fits their needs. All versions of the kit include air separators, boiler feed, and backflow preventer, 4.5-gallon expansion tanks, and all fittings and connections. The trim kits are designed for easy installation and are ASSE listed. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.