ZMM Architects & Engineers Merges with OWPR Architects & Engineers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — ZMM Architects & Engineers and Blacksburg, Virginia-based OWPR Architects & Engineers have combined to create a regional design firm that employs more than 50 highly skilled professionals.

The expanded firm will blend the experience of both entities, combining specialization in the design of educational, government, health care, recreational, industrial, and manufacturing facilities. In addition, the company will continue to provide services in the field of renovation, adaptive reuse of existing structures, and historic preservation.

ZMM’s enhanced team will provide a wide range of architectural and engineering services across West Virginia and Virginia. The ability and diversity of the combined team will enable the company to continue successfully delivering complex projects for our clients.

“The services provided by the two firms complement each other perfectly,” said Robert Doeffinger, president, ZMM. “Our three offices — in Blacksburg, Charleston, and Martinsburg — provide us improved access to our clients and their projects, and of course the combined expertise will help us continue a more than 60-year tradition of providing quality design services to our clients.”

Under the newly organized banner of ZMM Architects & Engineers, the firms have collectively been the recipients of more than 20 recent design awards. Landmark projects designed by both firms include the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Renovation and Expansion, the Explorer Academy (Cabell County Schools), the Logan-Mingo Readiness Center, the Manassas Park Community Center and Natatorium, the design of the Fourth High School (Frederick County Public Schools), a new Robotics Assembly Building for Volvo Trucks North America, the new Harrington Waddell Elementary School (Lexington City Schools), CAMC Teays Valley ICU, and Ridgeview Elementary School (Raleigh County Schools). The firms have also provided design services on more than 300 school projects throughout the region. For more information, visit www.zmm.com.