Responding to COVID-19 — Best Practices and Strategies for Building-Product Manufacturers

Responding to COVID-19
April 13, 2020
KEYWORDS building industry / buildings / coronavirus / manufacturing
The Coronavirus Guidance for America identified plumbers and other tradespeople as “essential critical infrastructure workers,” especially as the nation responds to the threat of COVID-19. Therefore, many building-product manufacturers have announced that they will continue providing products and services to support suppliers and tradesmen. That said, manufacturers now face an even bigger responsibility to openly and accurately communicate with their stakeholders.

