Upgraded NCC199CDV Commercial Tankless Water Heater – Noritz

The newly upgraded NCC199CDV Commercial Condensing Water Heater from Noritz America offers a 10-year warranty on its redesigned dual stainless steel heat exchangers. Now uniquely produced as a single-piece structure for easier servicing, the new heat exchangers also incorporate substantial improvements in corrosion resistance (100%) and heat-shock durability (200%).

The re-engineered NCC199CDV also features a uniform energy factor of 0.97 and a now fully integrated exhaust non-return valve that speeds and simplifies common venting for up to six heaters without the need for additional accessories. Because the valve is built into the heater, operational safety is assured, and installation time and cost are reduced.

As with the predecessor model, unveiled in 2017, the upgraded NCC199CDV offers a maximum input of 199,900 Btuh; a capacity range of 0.29-11.1 gallons per minute; water temperatures from 100°-185°F; and a thermal efficiency rating of 98%/0.97 UEF. The new NCC199CDV can also direct-vent, using either 2- or 3-inch PVC, CPVC, or rigid polypropylene materials. However, vent lengths have been extended: 65 feet for 2-inch pipe, up from the previous 60 feet; and 150 feet (instead of 100 feet) for 3-inch pipe. The units can also be installed outdoors or on a rooftop with an optional vent cap.

Up to 24 NCC199CDV units can be linked together in a single system, using a Multi-Unit System Controller, to meet the hot-water needs of high-volume commercial and industrial applications, such as restaurants, schools, assisted living facilities, breweries, hospitality, correctional facilities, factories, etc. The controller offers the most control options on the market, including aqua-stat and timer pump controls plus application settings for recirculation loops and supplemental storage tanks. Inputs can range from 18,000 to 4.8 million Btuh (for a 24-unit multi-system), yielding up to a 266:1 turndown ratio. An optional Quick-Connect cable is available for connecting two units.

“When Noritz introduced the NCC199CDV in 2017, we targeted two key improvements in commercial tankless technology: higher durability through dual, all-stainless-steel heat exchangers and improved installation efficiencies through common venting,” said Jason Fleming, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Today, the newly redesigned NCC199CDV builds on those twin objectives with ground-breaking improvements in both areas.”

