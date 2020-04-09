Greenheck Group Welcomes Michael T. Greenheck to its Board of Directors

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck Group, an engineer and manufacturer of HVAC equipment, appointed Michael T. Greenheck to its board of directors.

Michael T. Greenheck will be the third generation of the Greenheck family to serve on the board of directors. Currently, Robert C. Greenheck, founder and chairman emeritus, and Robert A. Greenheck, secretary, hold board positions.

“We are pleased and excited to have Mike join Greenheck Group’s board of directors,” said Jim McIntyre, president and CEO. “His appointment is a testament to the Greenheck family’s commitment to maintaining the continuity of company leadership, culture, and values.”

Michael Greenheck is currently vice president of CTech Manufacturing, overseeing all production and business activities. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Marquette University. During his 20 years at CTech, Michael Greenheck’s roles have included product design and development, management of engineering, and the redesign of production practices. Based in Weston, Wisconsin, CTech manufactures custom aluminum cabinets, carts, drawers, and tactical storage solutions for a wide variety of industries. The company currently has more than 80 employees and operates two shifts.

“Mike will be a valued addition to the Greenheck team as the company looks toward a future of continued growth,” McIntyre said.

