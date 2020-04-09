Pressure Independent Airflow Measurement & Control Actuators – Belimo

DANBURY, Conn. — Now available, Belimo stand-alone airflow measurement and control actuators with digital communications for rotary, linear, and induct applications. Select actuators have pressure independent control characteristics combined with an integrated differential pressure sensor to calculate and deliver designed flow regardless of pressure fluctuations in the system. The actuator communicates directly with the building automation system (BAS) using BACnet, Modbus, or MP-Bus. Select models offer Near Field Communication (NFC) for quick programming, commissioning, and troubleshooting, leading to optimal system performance. The actuator with industry-standard digital communications is the perfect solution for integration in constant or variable air volume systems or open-loop applications.

“NFC and the Belimo Assistant App make it quick and easy for contractors and facility managers to commission, diagnose, and troubleshoot this series of damper actuators," stated Howard Smith, product manager, Belimo. "Once VAV box parameters are known or measured, the system can be set up and calibrated simply by holding a phone up to the actuator."

For more information, visit www.belimo.com.