Sargent & Lundy Acquires Summit Engineering Services Inc.

CHICAGO — Sargent & Lundy has acquired Summit Engineering Services Inc., an independent multi-discipline design engineer firm dedicated to the oil and gas industry. The acquisition, effective April 1, positions Sargent & Lundy, historically known for its work in the power engineering sector, to expand its presence in the oil and gas engineering sector.

Summit’s project experience covers all verticals of up, mid, and downstream petroleum and natural gas. The firm provides a full range of engineering (civil, structural, electrical, controls, mechanical, and process), design, project management, and construction management, all with a focus on quality and schedule. Project teams are composed of interdisciplinary engineers and designers integrated into the client’s project team to meet and exceed client expectations.

Summit has core expertise in multi-wellpad facilities, gas/liquid gathering systems, gas processing plants, pipeline pump stations, compressor stations, SWDs, amine plants, TEG/dehydration systems, piping systems, facility electrical power distribution systems, and metering/custody transfer. Summit provides services including engineering design packages, as-built support, project management and controls (project engineers), construction support, quality assurance and checking, front end engineering and design (FEED), commissioning, procurement, feasibility studies, arc flash studies, process review, and power studies.

The acquisition will grow Sargent & Lundy’s geographic footprint and provide a presence near major oil and gas basins nationwide. Summit has two offices in the Denver metro area in addition to offices in Casper, Wyoming; and Midland, Texas. The firm is currently one of the largest independent oil and gas engineering, drafting, and project management firms in the region and was recognized as the 2017 Oil & Gas Rocky Mountain Engineering Company of the Year.

“Sargent & Lundy has made strides over recent years to establish a presence in the oil and gas sector, successfully performing work for several gas pipeline projects,” said Thomas R. White, chairman, president, and CEO, Sargent & Lundy. “This acquisition is a strategic next step to build on that progress, expand our oil and gas service offering and capabilities, and advance our 129-year evolution. Summit is a highly respected firm and an excellent fit for us. We share similar values, including a deep emphasis on customer service, quality, safety, and ethics as well as a similar mission and vision. I'm confident our new oil and gas specialists will make a great addition to our team.”

After building the business and observing the evolution of the energy sector, Jack Hamlin, CEO, Summit, said, now was the right time to merge with Sargent & Lundy.

“This transaction will allow us to maintain our excellent reputation of quality and customer service while bolstering our current operation and allowing us to offer a new range of services to better respond to industry needs and capture market share,” Hamlin said.

Jeff Carter, COO, Summit, echoed Hamlin’s sentiment: “The merger of Summit Engineering Services and Sargent & Lundy is a combination of two great companies who share a focus on client satisfaction and employee empowerment. We’re looking forward to building our footprint in domestic and international markets.”

Sargent & Lundy is pleased to welcome a team of approximately 100 highly skilled professionals who will contribute a synergistic skill set for the firm’s already extensive service offering. The team will join Sargent & Lundy’s energy and industrial business group led by Thomas J. Meehan, executive vice president, Sargent & Lundy, and supported by legacy Summit leaders Jack Hamlin, Greg Campbell, and Ali McGreal.

The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) initiated this transaction and advised Sargent & Lundy in negotiating the acquisition.

This is Sargent & Lundy’s second acquisition — a significant milestone for the firm, which was founded in 1891. It follows the firm’s successful 2019 acquisition of ARES Corp.’s energy services division, a move that substantially increased Sargent & Lundy’s presence in the government sector with engineering and environmental management (E&EM) and national security operations services. For more information, visit www.sargentlundy.com.