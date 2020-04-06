Danfoss Seeking Entries for its 11th Annual EnVisioneer of the Year Contest

BALTIMORE — Danfoss, a manufacturer of high-efficiency electronic and mechanical components and controls for air conditioning, heating, refrigeration, industrial, and water systems, is accepting entries for its eleventh annual EnVisioneer of the Year award competition.

Launched in 2010, the competition recognizes North American original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), building owners, municipalities, contractors and end users that have introduced a new product, opened a new facility, or invested in a building or system upgrade in the past 18 months using Danfoss products or solutions to realize significant energy and environmental savings.

Interested participants may enter the competition by submitting an application by July 15. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel of third-party judges representing various disciplines.

In 2019, Danfoss recognized Arctic Chiller Group as the winner of the EnVisioneer of the Year award program. Arctic Chiller Group is using Danfoss Turbocor® oil-free magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors in the development of its air- and water-cooled chillers with new Arctic Boost option to dramatically reduce first costs of equipment as well as energy consumption. Specifically, in a Washington, D.C., office building, the technology enabled the building owner to quickly benefit from energy savings and reduce system complexity and total life cycle costs.

For more information about the EnVisioneer of the Year award competition, read about previous winners, or submit an entry, visit https://www.danfoss.com/en-us/about-danfoss/insights-for-tomorrow/envisioneer-of-the-year/.