EPA Temporarily Suspends Enforcement of All Environmental Laws Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

When it comes to its environmental laws, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will not “seek penalties for noncompliance with routine monitoring and reporting obligations” for the foreseeable future.

This announcement was made in a statement released March 27 and does not have a published end date.

The EPA's temporary enforcement discretion policy applies to civil violations during the COVID-19 outbreak and addresses different categories of noncompliance differently. For example, under the policy, the EPA does not expect to seek penalties for noncompliance with routine monitoring and reporting obligations that are the result of the COVID-19 pandemic but does expect operators of public water systems to continue to ensure the safety of U.S. drinking water supplies.

The policy also describes the steps regulated facilities should take to qualify for enforcement discretion.

"EPA is committed to protecting human health and the environment, but recognizes challenges resulting from efforts to protect workers and the public from COVID-19 may directly impact the ability of regulated facilities to meet all federal regulatory requirements," said Andrew Wheeler, EPA Administrator. "This temporary policy is designed to provide enforcement discretion under the current, extraordinary conditions while ensuring facility operations continue to protect human health and the environment."

The temporary policy makes it clear that the EPA expects regulated facilities to comply with regulatory requirements, where reasonably practicable, and to return to compliance as quickly as possible. To be eligible for enforcement discretion, the policy also requires facilities to document decisions made to prevent or mitigate noncompliance and demonstrate how the noncompliance was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This policy does not provide leniency for intentional criminal violations of law nor does it apply to activities that are carried out under Superfund and RCRA Corrective Action enforcement instruments. The EPA will address these matters in separate communications.

The policy will apply retroactively beginning on March 13. The EPA will assess the continued need for and scope of this temporary policy on a regular basis and will update it if EPA determines modifications are necessary.

To read the EPA Policy on Enforcement during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/enforcement-policy-guidance-publications.

To see the EPA letter in its entirety, click here.