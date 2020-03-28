Thermo-Trap® Putty Protects Components – Nu-Calgon

ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched a new putty as part of its Thermo-Trap® line of heat sink products. Thermo-Trap Putty keeps components protected and cooler much better than a traditional wet rag. When applied to copper, steel, or other pipe surfaces before welding, brazing, or soldering, Thermo-Trap soaks up heat and reduces heat transfer to protect sensitive controls or components.

Thermo-Trap Putty’s no-mess formula can be reused up to 40 times, and it is the only putty on the market with antimicrobial chemistry to prevent mold from forming. Simply apply, protect, remove and reuse. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.