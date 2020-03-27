Updated Geniox Line of Air Handlers – Systemair

LENEXA, Kan. — Systemair, a manufacturer of ventilation products, announces upgrades to its Geniox line of next-generation air handling units, elevating this already intelligent ventilation solution to even greater heights. Ideal for commercial, office, school, health care, and industrial applications, Geniox air handlers are designed for optimal efficiency with an innovative casing featuring thermally insulated double-wall construction and ABS-designed corners to minimize heat loss and eliminate thermal bridging. Meanwhile, the Geniox semi-custom modular platform offers versatility and flexibility, allowing for heat and energy recovery, cooling, filtration, mixing, and other elements to be selected, oriented, and adapted to suit each project’s individual needs.

“The Geniox family of air handlers has been tremendously well-received,” said Rick Caldwell, director of marketing, North America. “Engineers and contractors alike appreciate the flexibility of design, the reduction in noise, the units’ operational efficiency, and its economic pricing. Our latest enhancements elevate this already innovative lineup to ensure every detail is precisely dialed-in and contributes to straightforward installation and operation.”

New features further enhancing the Geniox line include:

• Aluminum Checker-Plate Floor: An aluminum tread plate (aka, diamond or checker-plate) ensures safety against slips while providing sturdy construction to withstand weight and corrosion.

• Factory-Installed Roof: The new outdoor roof design is a step above the last generation, featuring a double-sloped A-Frame design; rain shield protection; support for snow loading; and a sturdier, more aesthetically pleasing design. Because the roof is factory-installed from the ground up, there are no steps for the contractor to take.

• Redesigned Base Frame with Factory-Supplied Roof Curb: The newly updated roof curb offers a 12-inch raised frame made of 16-gauge galvanized G90 sheet metal that hugs the perimeter of the Geniox unit. The new base frame redesign combined with the roof curb also helps prevent water ingress into the building through the roof. This makes it easier than ever for contractors to connect the Geniox unit to the outside of the building.

• Vertical Supply and Return: Vertical supply or return access points on the Geniox unit itself make it easy to add a vertical opening. This feature is especially helpful for including a section to allow for air to get into the building or duct vertically.

Versatile, efficient design

As with previous models, the newly enhanced Geniox air handlers’ insulated, double-wall housing features 2.4” (60-mm) foam-injected insulation that improves efficiency while reducing sound transmission to provide flexibility for system placement. Practical, lockable handles and hinges allow for panel disassembly while saving space, and service windows are designed to provide a large area for easy inspection.

Systemair’s free design program, SystemairCLICK, assists specifiers with configuration of Geniox air-handling units. The tool is directly connected to products, so once an order is confirmed, the company sends unit data to production where it is immediately made to order.

The Geniox family can handle airflows from 2,700-16,300 cfm in five casing sizes. Units are delivered in modules that fit together for easy on-site assembly. For more information, visit www.systemair.net.