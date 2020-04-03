Percussive Maintenance Podcast: Episode 10 -- Michelle Shadpour

In the latest episode of Engineered Systems' Percussive Maintenance podcast, we welcome in Michelle Shadpour, F.E., senior design engineer, SC Engineers Inc.

In this interview, Shadpour discusses the role her engineering father played in her life, her experiences presenting at ASHRAE conferences as a 22-year-old, and more.

Episode 10 is the second of a six-part series that will feature the winners of ES' 20 to Watch: Women in HVAC contest in 2020. Subscribe to the podcast via iTunes to access our library and receive alerts when new interviews are posted.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

