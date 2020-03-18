RLM Xtreme UV System – UV Resources

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The RLM Xtreme System from UV Resources now offers installing contractors all of the UV-C lamp performance, monitoring, and safety components in a single order.

The multiple-SKU RLM Xtreme System streamlines ordering and provides facility managers and HVAC contractors with all of the elements necessary to install a comprehensive HVACR efficiency solution.

Designed for mid-to-large volume HVACR equipment, the Remote Lamp Mount (RLM) germicidal system offers a high UV-C fluence (dosage) and is now available with four of the most popular fixturing components, including:

● Integrated plug-and-play remote ballast;

● Prewired 12V access door safety controller (required for UL 1995-compliance);

● Lamp framing supports; and

● Operation monitoring capability.

The system’s 360-degree high-output lamp generates up to twice the ultraviolet irradiation levels to kill and/or degrade the toughest microorganisms and organic matter, whether on a surface or airborne. Applying ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UV-C) lamps downstream of HVACR cooling coils has been shown to improve IAQ, boost airflow, and maximize heat-exchange efficiency, which can reduce energy use by up to 25%.

The RLM Xtreme System allows installers to easily overlap multiple lamps in scissor-like fashion, offering unlimited lamp configurations by using one or two standard lamp lengths rather than being constrained by installing fixtures end-to-end. Its LampHolder with LampClamp™ allows lamps to “slip-in” and click in place, while being held securely with a Lamp Compression Nut.

Additional features include:

● An Integrated Plug-and-Play Remote Ballast — The UL-listed, 120-277 volt power supply can be mounted up to 20 feet away from the lamp using a flexible metal conduit-protected wiring loom. The integrated plug-and-play X-Box remote power supplies and lamps are electronically matched to provide high output and long life expectancy;

● Prewired Safety Controller — The prewired 12V access door controller regulates up to six safety interlock switches/access door sensors via low-voltage connections (one is included with every X-Box). This new feature cuts installation time of the RLM Xtreme System. The prewired plug-and-play controller automatically de-energizes the UV-C system when any HVACR access point is opened, conforming with UL 1995 requirements. Prior to the prewired system, contractors would have to individually install 120-277V safety switches for each access point via conduit, increasing labor costs;

● Lamp Framing Supports — Designed to simplify installs, framing kits include all components needed to install UV lamp fixtures in an air handler plenum, including two ~60-inch, extruded aluminum vertical supports, ceiling gusset, leveling feet, and all the hardware necessary for installation. The framing supports can accommodate multiple UV-C lamps and the vertical supports can be easily “spliced” together to accommodate larger plenums up to ~120-inches tall or cut on-site for smaller applications; and

● Electronic System Monitoring — The CU2™ lamp/power supply monitor provides a local visual indicator of each lamp/power supply’s functionality via green LED indicator lights. Additionally, each CU2 provides a 0- to 5-V analog signal sent to building automation/ management systems. Operation of up to eight lamp and ballast combinations can be monitored for each AHU, and multiple CU2 monitors can be linked together in a daisy-chain sequence to verify as many individual UV-C fixtures as necessary. Likewise, multiple CU2 signals can be combined into one signal for output to a BMS using the UVRepeat™ accessory (not included). For more information, visit www.uvresources.com.