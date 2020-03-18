ASCO Series 158 Gas Valve and Series 159 Motorized Actuator – Emerson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Emerson’s ASCO™ Series 158 Gas Valve and Series 159 Motorized Actuator is designed specifically for burner-boiler applications. The new products give OEMs, distributors, contractors, and end users a new combustion safety shutoff valve option that increases safety and reliability and enhances both flow and control.

The new valve offers a higher close-off pressure of 75 psi (5.2 Bar) ensures a safe shutoff in the event of a fuel train system failure and eliminates the need for additional safety components. The valve offers a flow rate that is twice that of other combustion valves on the market. As a result, it offers a high Btu rating as well as the ability to deal with varying gas inlet pressures without a reduction in burner performance and operation. Installation is also made easier with end connectors that eliminate the need for piping unions and a ventless compatible monoblock design that not only does away with the need for additional vent piping but also limits greenhouse gas and vent emissions.

“We’re offering our customers a highly adaptable safety shutoff valve that offers the same high levels of safety and reliability they have come to associate with the ASCO combustion valve products,” said Erik VanLaningham, vice president of marketing for industrial automation at Emerson. “We’re dedicated to providing easy-to-use, globally applicable combustion control solutions with the flexibility to address a full range of commercial and industrial applications. Because we know our customers are often working with tight deadlines, we’ve made sure these products are available on short lead times.”

The ASCO Series 158 is a gas valve range available in sizes from ¾- to 3-inch NPT (DN 10 to DN 80) in both single and monoblock constructions. The ASCO Series 159 Motorized Actuator has a rugged construction, can mount in any position, and offers a visual indication of opening. This new safety shutoff valve is rated for an ambient temperature range of minus 40°F to 150°F (minus 40°C to 66°C) and is offered with an optional watertight National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)-approved Type 4 enclosure.

The Series 158 and Series 159 meet up-to-date National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), UL, Canadian Standards Association (CSA), and FM Global standards and have earned Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHs) and European Standards (EN) approvals.

“With the launch of the new ASCO Series 158 and Series 159, customers will now be able to purchase a complete global combustion system from one supplier,” VanLaningham said. “This enables them to achieve a superior level of efficiency and performance. The Emerson combustion solution delivers flexible, safe, and globally approved products and systems, enabling easy installation and integration with their other systems and components.”

