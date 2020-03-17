Top US Cities for Women Working in STEM

According to data analyzed by the National Girls Collaborative Project, women account for roughly half of the total college-educated workforce in the U.S., yet they’re represented in only 28% of science and engineering jobs. Furthermore, within the range of STEM occupations, women tend to be more concentrated in social sciences and in agricultural, biological and environmental life sciences; here, the share of female job holders exceeds 45%. And, much like the female workforce, activity in industries pertaining to these fields is unevenly distributed across the country.



Consequently, as graduate education in STEM fields look to improve effectiveness and inclusion — and more women are inspired and supported to pursue such career paths — CommercialCafe™, a commercial real estate resource, set out to determine the current top U.S. cities for women working in STEM.