X3™ Scale Prevention Technology – A.O. Smith

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — A.O. Smith, a water heating and treatment manufacturer, has combined its two areas of expertise to launch a gas tankless product line with X3™ Scale Prevention Technology. This new feature extends the life of the unit, allowing it to maintain “like-new” performance without requiring regular scale-related maintenance.

A.O. Smith Gas Tankless units with X3 Technology were designed with the installer in mind. The scale-preventing construction means that contractors will never need to perform scale-related maintenance thus obsoleting the need for costly isolation valves. Further, the combustion system operates on a ½-inch gas line and vents with 2-inch PVC.

The product features a 15-year limited warranty that covers scale-related failures, should they occur.

“A.O. Smith has been a long-time innovator in the water heating industry, but in recent years, we’ve focused heavily on water treatment as well,” said David Chisolm, vice president of marketing for A.O. Smith. “It makes sense that these two technologies can strengthen and improve each other. We’re excited to debut a product that will change the way the industry thinks about tankless water heating.”

A.O. Smith’s tankless featuring X3 Technology is available in three sizes with maximum Btuh inputs of 160,000, 180,000, and 199,000. All models come with an integrated recirculation pump providing the benefit of instant hot water. Like all A.O. Smith condensing gas models, products with X3 Technology are Energy Star-qualified with UEFs up to 0.93. For more information, visit www.hotwater.com.