Carrier Announces 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

INDIANAPOLIS — Carrier recently announced the latest dealers to be inducted into its prestigious Dealer Hall of Fame at the 2020 Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer National Meeting in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Established to recognize dealers who adhere to the highest standards in customer service and loyalty to the Carrier brand, this award celebrates years of outstanding work in the HVAC industry as well as in their communities. Carrier’s HVAC business is part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

“This year’s inductees embody all of the qualities the Carrier Hall of Fame has come to signify,” said Chris Nelson, president, HVAC, Carrier. “They have devoted a lifetime of service to the industry and we’re proud to recognize their loyalty to Carrier with their induction into the Hall of Fame.”

Carrier annually inducts select contractors to its Dealer Hall of Fame. Nominees must be Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers and have a minimum of 20 years associated with Carrier as their primary brand. This year's inductees into the Hall of Fame are Robert Dill of Provincial Heating & Cooling in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and Dan Hucks of Total Comfort Heat & Air Conditioning, Inc. in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Robert Dill - Provincial Heating & Cooling

Dill’s career in HVAC began as a teenager in 1983 when he worked part time for Mid-West Heating & Air Conditioning in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where he had his first exposure to Carrier equipment. While at Mid-West, Dill serviced and installed myriad Carrier systems and equipment including the first mid- and high-efficiency Carrier gas furnaces during the early years of two-stage technology and the innovation of Hybrid Heat.

In 1996, Dill founded Provincial Heating & Cooling and his business quickly grew from customer and vendor referrals. In 2006, Dill was recognized as a top performer by Carrier Corporation Canada and has been recognized every year since.

In 2007, before a Factory Authorized Dealer (FAD) program existed in Canada, Dill worked with Carrier’s leadership team in Indianapolis to create a tailored online training program to meet the same criteria as the U.S. program. Since then, he has earned more than 100 course certificates through relevant training programs.

Provincial Heating & Cooling became a Carrier FAD in 2011 and today, it is one of the leading Carrier contractors in metropolitan Winnipeg, Manitoba, servicing residential and commercial customers. Dill is very involved in his community, donating his time and equipment to several local organizations including the Salvation Army and the North End Women’s Centre.

Dan Hucks - Total Comfort Heat & Air Conditioning Inc.

Hucks started working in the air conditioning trade at a very early age, as his father owned and operated Hucks Air Conditioning and Refrigeration in Deland, Florida, since the 1950s. After graduating high school, he completed an air conditioning program at Mary Carl Vocational Institute before going to work for American Air and Heat in Daytona Beach.

In 1976, he opened Total Comfort Heat & Air Conditioning, operating primarily in Volusia and Flagler counties in Florida. Total Comfort has experienced steady growth during the past 43 years and now has an existing customer base of approximately 40,000.

Throughout the years of operation, Total Comfort has earned numerous industry awards and is acknowledged as a local leader that has been recognized several times for outstanding performance. Hucks is currently a member of the Volusia County Chapter of the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) and an advisory board member for the Advanced Technology Center of Daytona State University. In addition, Total Comfort has been recognized as the Daytona Beach News Journal’s “Reader's Choice” for the best Air Conditioning Contractor for over 19 years.

Community involvement has been a part of Total Comfort’s philosophy since the beginning and over the years, Hucks has sponsored youth athletics and cultural events, participated in local charity projects and events, as well as served on local boards for local government and nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, Carrier also recognized 354 active dealers with its President’s Award, an honor presented annually to Carrier dealers who demonstrate operational excellence, business effectiveness, and delivery of the best in service along with cutting-edge technology to its customers.

“The President’s Award recognizes each winner’s commitment to excellence and Carrier is proud that they are ambassadors of our brand,” said Nelson. “Our President’s Award recipients are exemplary Factory Authorized Dealers and serve as ideal examples of exceptional companies that serve not just the industry and their customers, but their communities on the whole.”

For more information, visit www.carrier.com.