RHA Architects Joins BRR Architecture

RHA Architects, based in Dallas, will be joining BRR Architecture. This partnership creates a 12th office location for BRR and adds more than 15 teammates to the BRR staff.

Operational since 1983, RHA has extensive experience supporting national retail, regional grocery, and restaurant clients.

Both firms have strong roots collaborating with Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other national retailers. In fact, the founder of RHA, Raymond Harris, taught me (James) how to survey and accurately document prospective sites for my clients.

“We are excited to introduce the RHA team to our workplace culture and we believe it will be beneficial for both our clients and our people,” said James Hailey, president and CEO, BRR. “Having a Dallas-based team expands our reach into Texas, increases the number of registered architects we have on staff, and lends additional experienced talent to support large-scale, national programs. We look forward to sharing with them how we work, the ‘Sundown Rule’ and our unique design process. In return, we look forward to gaining their insights and knowledge based on years of supporting national retailers.”

As part of the announcement, BRR welcomed two additional principals and two associates to its leadership team. Ty Holcomb, former president & CEO of RHA, and Patrick Burke, former vice president and COO, will become principals and will manage the Dallas office. Additionally, Jim Sims and Maurice Musy will join the BRR’s associates’ group. For more information, visit www.brrarch.com.