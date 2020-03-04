Dewberry Names Rick Schoenthaler Vice President

FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced that Rick Schoenthaler, P.E., has joined the firm as a vice president and program manager in the Mid-Atlantic water group.

Schoenthaler brings more than 40 years of experience in the water/wastewater industry. His background includes planning, design, construction, and start-up of municipal water/wastewater treatment facilities; pumping stations, water distribution systems, and drainage/wastewater collection systems; and treated effluent re-use, urban landscaping, and asset management supervision. Schoenthaler also has experience in business operations management, technical practice leadership, and business development, including 20 years of international consulting experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Rick to Dewberry,” said Kevin Wood, P.E., vice president, Dewberry. “His knowledge and diverse experience will be an asset to our water market segment and will allow us to better support our clients and their needs.”

Schoenthaler earned a master’s degree in sanitary engineering (1982) and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (1978) from Virginia Tech. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.