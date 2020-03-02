Introducing Engineered Systems' Commercial Comfort Product of the Year Awards

New HVACR products travel a long, convoluted path to fruition.

From an initial idea to conceptual sketches, feasibility studies, research and development, testing, market reviews, and more, new products are put through the ringer before they are ultimately introduced.

And, once a new product is introduced, what happens next? The manufacturer’s marketing team pats each other on the back, those in development clear their plates, and the process begins again, right?

The editors at Engineered Systems magazine are committed to recognizing the time, dedication, and effort that goes into product development and are honored to showcase the impact such innovative thinking has on the industry.

Thus, we’re excited to introduce the Commercial Comfort Product of the Year Awards (CCP)

The CCP contest was established to honor excellence in HVACR product design. The inaugural award program will incorporate products through six categories:

Commercial Controls/BAS/BIM;

Cooling Towers/Chillers;

Heating/Boilers;

IAQ & Ventilation;

Motors/Drives; and

Pumps/Flow Controls.

While consumer features on many products are easily recognized and glamorized, The CCP contest recognizes the characteristics and benefits that engineers are looking for.

All CCP entries will be judged by a panel of independent engineers, making the CCP the only product-centric contest in the industry judged exclusively by consulting/specifying engineers. The panel of judges will review each entry before making a selection, using checklists that cover criteria that answers the following questions and more.

Does the unit deliver notable energy savings?

Is it easy to utilize and install?

Is it supported by a strong local network?

Does it meet/exceed the applicable codes?

Does it offer value/competitive difference?

Can it be validated through existing projects?

Winners in each category will receive a decorative trophy commemorating the CCP achievement, a special editorial write-up in Engineered Systems’ August 2020 issue, online coverage at www.esmagazine.com, use of the CCP logo for marketing purposes, and 25 extra copies of the August CCP issue.

The contest opens March 1 and closes April 24. Entries received before April 10 cost only $50. Those received after April 10 and before April 24 will cost $150.

Eligible products must have been introduced after Jan. 1, 2019, and be available to the market no later than April 30, 2020. Manufacturers interested in submitting their products should visit www.esmagazine.com/ccp.

Engineers — we need your help as well. There are a couple of ways you can participate. First, please encourage the manufacturers you work closest with to submit their products. Secondly, if you’re interested in serving as a judge, please let us know. We’re on the lookout for a few engineers interested in helping us recognize the industry’s most innovative new technologies. You, and your opinions, will remain completely anonymous.

If you have any questions about the contest, please don’t hesitate to contact me at any time at woerpelh@bnpmedia.com.

