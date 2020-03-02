System 7100 StrainSmart Data Acquisition System – Micro-Measurements

RALEIGH, N.C. — Micro-Measurements® a brand of Vishay Precision Group Inc., introduced a high-performance data acquisition system featuring a scanner with up to 128 software-configurable input channels. The System 7100 offers high-accuracy, exceptional flexibility, and ease-of-use for a broad range of applications, including design verification of engineered products, component failure analysis, test & measurement, and consumer product development.

Each of the System 7100’s sensor channel employs a 24-bit analog-to-digital converter and supports synchronized scan rates of up to 2,000 updates per second for simultaneous reading of all sensor inputs. The System 7100 StrainSmart® Data Acquisition System can accept signals from strain gages (strain gauges) or strain-gage-based transducers, thermocouples, or high-level voltage sensors. Strain gage channels support full-, half-, or quarter-bridge configurations and offer built-in precision bridge completion for 120 Ω, 350 Ω, and 1000 Ω.

The System 7100 offers easy setup and can be configured with a virtually unlimited number of sensors using multiple scanners. Its built-in self-calibration capability with removable reference (VCAL module) enables calibration to be performed anywhere without the need to return the system to the factory. In addition, the System 7100 provides the following features for lower cost-of-ownership:

• All channels are fully synchronous (channel to channel and scanner to scanner);

• Ethernet interface enables maximum installation flexibility. RJ45 connectors and standard TC connectors for thermocouples allows for fast connection of sensors;

• StrainSmart 7100 software offers fast setup – from installation to fully-calibrated data in minutes;

• Barcode scanning of MM strain gage engineering data eliminates user input errors; and

• PCBA analysis module (to IPC/JEDEC 9704A) provides for fast pass/fail and strain rate reporting.

The System 7100 hardware incorporates all the features required for precision strain measurement in a high channel density enclosure. Strain gages, strain gage based transducers, thermocouples, LVDTs, and other sensors with high level voltage outputs can be intermixed in groups of eight by choosing the appropriate sensor card for up to 128 channels in a 5U height, 19-inch rack mountable scanner (7100-128-SM). A 32-channel scanner is also available (7100-32-SM). The Ethernet interface with DHCP addressing allows for flexible positioning of scanners with easy synchronization of multiple scanners using a single sync cable.

For more information, visit www.micro-measurements.com.