Greenheck Group Named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck Group, a manufacturer of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment, was selected as the 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 20 by an independent panel of judges sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), Michael Best, and Baker Tilly. This is the fourth time the company has received the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year award in the Mega Category, where the state’s largest corporations compete. Greenheck was also recognized for this prestigious award in 2004, 2012, and 2016.

“We strive every day for continuous improvement and to be the easiest company to do business with,” said Jim McIntyre, president and CEO of Greenheck Group. “Earning the prestigious Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award is an amazing honor, and it is all because of the extraordinary contributions made every day by our employees and business partners all over the world. We know there are many outstanding manufacturers in Wisconsin and to be recognized is especially humbling.”

Due to its dedicated employee base, strong sales partners and suppliers, and continued product innovation to meet changing customer needs, annual sales at Greenheck Group have increased by 25% over the past three years. Consequently, the company has expanded and upgraded facilities at its headquarters in Schofield, Wisconsin, and opened two new campuses in Shelby, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past year.

“Bob Greenheck, cofounder of Greenheck Group with his brother Bernie, has always said ‘Innovate or Perish,’” McIntyre said. “He set a high bar for the company, and we reach for it every day by continuously reinvesting in our employees, plants, and products.”

Greenheck Group has also been recognized the past four years as Wisconsin’s Best Place to Work for Young Professionals and was named one of Forbes’ America’s Best Midsized Employers in 2019. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.