Upgraded Power Connectors – Emerson

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Emerson has enhanced the Appleton™ 200 Amp Powertite™ series of pin-and-sleeve plugs, receptacles, and connectors with new features providing faster and easier field assembly, greater environmental protection, and improved worker safety. Capable of supplying reliable power to any type of heavy-duty electrical equipment, fixed or portable, the Appleton 200 Amp Powertite series is the next generation of power connection solutions designed to excel in wet, corrosive areas, such as shipping docks and ports, land-based drilling rigs, sewage pump and lift stations, backup power generation, and cellular relay stations.

With the upgrade, the Appleton 200 Amp Powertite series now boasts the fastest field-assembly time in the industry. It reduces complexity by limiting the total number of components requiring interaction, therefore cutting field assembly time and decreasing the number of hand tools needed for both installation and field maintenance. The addition of nested Allen slots inside the terminal block allow the terminals to be wired and fastened without disassembly, and funnel-type terminals prevent copper conductors from fraying and requiring repair during insertion.

“Emerson has answered a major pain point for installers who were frustrated by traditional connectors' complex and difficult to wire designs,” said Donald LaCombe, product marketing specialist for Emerson's Automation Solutions business. “Better than ever, the upgraded Appleton 200 Amp Powertite offers end users time-savings and superb reliability, coupled with an overall reduction in cost of ownership.”

To meet OSHA lockout and tagout requirements, Appleton 200 Amp Powertite plugs now have a lockout provision on the plug sleeve where a locking mechanism can be installed by using the plug lockout lanyard accessory. Users will feel confident knowing that they can padlock this accessory to prevent plugs from being inserted into a receptacle during downstream maintenance that could lead to an accidental machine start-up. In addition, marked terminal inserts on four-pole models offer fast visual indication of phases to guarantee safe wire installation. Lastly, all terminals are deeply recessed in the receptacle and plug interiors to reduce danger of accidental touching and the potential for exposed arcs.

Protected by an epoxy powder coat finish to fight corrosion, the Appleton 200 Amp Powertite Series is ideal for locations that demand the utmost reliability and environmental protection. Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) certifications, coupled with National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) 3, 3R, 4, and 4X ratings, ensure that plug and receptacle interiors will not be contaminated from debris, moisture, and corrosion, keeping costly equipment failures to a minimum. Watertight protection is ensured whenever the plug is fully inserted or when the cover is closed with its wing nuts fully tightened. If the plug is not in use, an optional NEMA 4X dust cap is recommended for maximum product life.

Among other value-adding enhancements is a reversible cable clamp and complete 200-amp grommet selection allowing consolidation of the Type CD cable size version into the Type E size version. This empowers users to expand their application needs and achieve greater inventory flexibility. Simply by using either side of the cable clamp and one of the six provided grommets, the user now has access to a broader range of 200 amp cable diameters — from 0.875 to 2.500 inches. In time-sensitive jobs requiring a variety of different cable sizes, the reversible clamp and complete grommet selection translates into added convenience and fewer part numbers.

Field installing plug and receptacle interiors for reverse service is often needed for temporary power and backup generator applications. The Appleton 200 Amp Powertite Series is easily field serviceable for reverse service. By replacing a complex retaining ring in the plug's design with molded-in bushings to secure the terminal block, Emerson has made the process of reverse servicing plugs in the field user-friendly and has eliminated the need to order separate reverse service plugs with long factory lead-times. For more information, visit www.emerson.com/appleton.