Brown and Caldwell Name Jean Youngerman Senior Principal

HOUSTON — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell announced Jean Youngerman has joined the firm as senior principal, environmental science.

With a 33-year track record of managing environmental monitoring and regulatory programs for municipalities, private industries, and government agencies, Youngerman brings further technical rigor to Brown and Caldwell’s site investigation and remediation, compliance, and permitting service offerings.

Throughout her career, she has led numerous Resource Conservation Recovery Act and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit applications for a broad range of industries throughout the U.S. Additionally, she has coordinated multiple Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems and Texas Risk Reduction Program audits in adherence with standards set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In her new role as senior principal, Youngerman will manage a diverse portfolio of projects while providing employee guidance and mentorship. Project types include site assessment, environmental permitting and compliance, remedial technology evaluation, remedial design and implementation, and site closure pertaining to hazardous and solid waste, emerging contaminants, and resource recovery.

“I am thrilled to welcome an expert of Jean’s caliber to our team,” said Sharon Stecker, senior vice president, Brown and Caldwell. “Her vast experience and knowledge perfectly augment our tailored solutions to help clients navigate the regulatory landscape and improve environmental performance while simultaneously meeting business objectives.”

Youngerman holds a bachelor's in chemistry and is based in Brown and Caldwell's Houston office.