Sensor Module for Retrofit App – Belimo

DANBURY, Conn. — Belimo Americas’ Retrofit App now includes a sensor module. The global application tool offers a full range of air, water, and now sensor products along with enhanced features providing you with fast HVAC replacement solutions. The Retrofit App enables users to find retrofit products based on a variety of parameters, such as manufacturer, model, voltage, control type, torque, running time, and close-off requirements. Poorly functioning or even nonfunctioning systems can be transformed into more efficient systems by finding the right replacement. Replacement solutions are compatible with all major control systems, so there is no need to replace other system controls. The app is free and is available from the iTunes store or Google play.

“The new Retrofit App is a great tool,” said Danielle Kaminsky, product specialist, Belimo. “With quick results and over 1 GB of technical data to efficiently help facility managers, distributors, end-users, and even sales team to locate the best replacement solution in real-time with part numbers and pricing.”

The Belimo Retrofit App is available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.belimo.com.