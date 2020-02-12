Daikin Applied Enhances Relationship with D&B Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied has enhanced its relationship with D&B Engineering to strengthen sales and service capabilities in the region. To reflect its continued growth, D&B Engineering will change its name to D&B Building Solutions LLC.

D&B is Daikin’s existing manufacturer sales representative in central and northern New Jersey. Effective immediately, Daikin Applied has combined its factory service business with D&B’s existing service team, making D&B Service Group LLC Daikin’s authorized factory service provider for applied and VRV systems throughout their New Jersey sales territory as well as the borough of Staten Island in Richmond County, New York.

D&B brings nearly 50 years of HVAC sales, service, and parts expertise to customers in the region.

“We began representing Daikin in 1971 and have successfully grown by putting customers at the core of the business,” said Dan Daniello, co-principal, D&B. “Extending an already strong service team with factory experts will allow us to be more competitive and responsive to our customers.”

Providing one face to the customer for both equipment and service streamlines the customer ownership experience.

“Knowledgeable technicians are critical to ensure customers are confident and satisfied at installation and throughout the system life cycle,” said Jeff Barat, partner, D&B. “Our track record and Daikin’s additional commitment to D&B prove that we’ve got what it takes to lead in our region.”

Kirk Thorne, executive vice president, sales, marketing, and aftermarket, Daikin Applied, believes this change continues to fuel Daikin’s competitive advantage in the region.

“We value our independent representatives’ customer focus and entrepreneurial culture,” Thorne stated. “Our reps are the best in the industry, and combining service teams is not only a win for Daikin and D&B, but it is a win for our customers.”

Thorne also emphasized that Daikin’s strategies are focused on the region.

“This enhanced relationship is well-suited to the conditions and capabilities of both D&B and our service operations,” said Thorne. “Every region is different, and Daikin will continually evaluate each of its regions individually to ensure we have the best structure to serve customers. Our end goal is to create the best outcomes for our customers by aligning with top talent to build the strongest organization in the industry.”

For more information, visit www.daikinapplied.com.