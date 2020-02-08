Wrap Around Heat Exchangers (WAHX) – Johnson Controls

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls today has added fully integrated, factory-built and installed wrap-around heat exchangers (WAHX) to its York® Solution™ Indoor and Outdoor air-handling units, meeting a growing need for energy-efficient dehumidification methods in a compact footprint.

Integrated WAHX offer dehumidification benefits for many HVAC air-handling system applications, including schools, hospitals, laboratories, and gymnasiums. They’re manufactured on the same line as York Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) 410-certified air-handler coils. Johnson Controls guarantees the performance and reliability of the entire system without need for onsite installation or additional manufacturing lead time.

YORK Solution Indoor and Outdoor units with WAHX possess all the industry-leading innovations for which solution has become known, including:

• Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA)-certified fan systems, including both AC induction and EC motor options to meet project requirements for performance, efficiency, acoustics, size, footprint, serviceability, and redundancy;

• Service-friendly features, such as slide-out coil stacking racks with removable coil pull wall panel, raised coil supports for easy drain pan access, motor removal rails, inward-swinging doors, and inside door handles; and

• Standard building information models (BIMs) to aid in design and engineering.

York Solution Outdoor units are engineered specifically for use in outdoor environments and feature a patent pending, zero-penetration membrane roof system backed by the confidence of a 10-year roof warranty. They also include an exterior two-layer coating system with a salt spray test rating that exceeds 2,000 hours. York Solution Outdoor units are the first semi-custom air handlers to offer a full-length integral factory-installed service vestibule, providing convenient, safe service access with full protection from inclement weather conditions. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.