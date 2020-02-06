Dewberry Promotes 60 Professionals

FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced the promotion of nearly 60 employees nationwide, including nine staff members in its Fairfax, Virginia, office. The promotions coincide with Dewberry’s ongoing expansion of engineering, architectural, and consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, where the firm has practiced since 1956.

The promotions include:

• Joseph Wells, AIA NCARB, has been promoted to senior principal. He serves as the intelligence community market leader, coordinating with federal clients to address issues related to facility and infrastructure planning, design and recapitalization security, asset management, and resilience. Wells has more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of architecture and engineering project design and delivery, including work for military and intelligence programs, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force, and the Smithsonian Institution. He also leads the capture of large indefinite delivery and indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and is responsible for consistent delivery of task order projects. Wells holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Virginia Tech (1978). He is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), and the Virginia Tech Ut Prosim Society.

• Joseph Goetz, P.E., has been promoted to associate vice president. Goetz is a senior project manager for the disaster recovery services group. He has extensive experience in managing disaster assistance and emergency response projects as well as leading large programs and multiple task order contracts with a focus on temporary housing, disaster recovery, and individual assistance. Goetz earned a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Johns Hopkins University (1996) and a bachelor’s degree in general engineering from the U.S. Military Academy (1983). He is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NPSE).

• Meg Bower, AICP, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to associate principal and is a planner with the justice architecture group. Bower’s experience includes managing and conducting planning studies focused on criminal justice and other civic buildings, including long-term space needs assessments and forecasts, architectural space programming for new and renovated facilities, and development of long-term strategic scenarios for space and capital resource utilization. She has a master’s in public administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University (2006) and a bachelor’s in linguistics from Michigan State University (1991). She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

• Mark Brewer, P.E.; Mark Kuczynski, CDT; Andrew Peters, GISP; and April Vacca, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C, have been promoted to senior associate. Brewer is a transportation engineer with experience in highway and public road design. He specializes in geometric design, drainage design, general road plan preparation, and maintenance of traffic design. Brewer earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia (2007). Kuczynski is a senior construction manager and has significant experience as a construction administrator for public safety projects in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Kuczynski has a bachelor’s in art and architecture from Northeastern University (1992). Peters is a senior project manager for the geospatial and technology services group. He has managed production on more than 30 large-scale remote sensing projects for the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), FEMA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USACE, and Florida and South Carolina. Peters earned his bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Mary Washington (2007). Vacca is a senior interior designer with extensive experience in a broad range of project types from in-depth and full service to basic tenant build-outs, including workplace strategy, visioning, programming, preliminary and schematic design, and furniture selection. She also has experience with building code analysis, construction document production, shop drawing review, and construction administration. Vacca earned her bachelor’s in interior design from Florida International University (2005).

• Brian Pak, P.E., BEMP, LEED AP BD+C, and Coulter Toatley have been promoted to associate. Pak is a department manager in the firm’s mid-Atlantic mechanical, electrical, and plumbing group. He has extensive experience in commercial HVAC engineering and has designed mechanical systems for base building, tenant interior and renovation projects for office buildings, restaurants, auditoriums, computer rooms, and conferencing centers. Pak holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the Virginia Military Institute (1999) and is a member of ASHRAE. Toatley is a senior designer with the justice architecture group. He has served as building information modeling (BIM) manager on numerous federal projects and has developed a specialization in criminal justice and law enforcement projects, in addition to collaborating with contractors throughout the design-build process. Toatley earned bachelor’s degrees in architecture and building science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2002). For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.