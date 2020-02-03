Taco Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary During 2020 AHR Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Taco Comfort Systems celebrated its 100th birthday with a celebration at the executive ballroom in the Rosen Centre Hotel on Monday night. Attendees mingled with fellow industry professionals while enjoying an array of appetizers and beverages.

At the Taco booth, No. 2901, visitors learned about Taco’s redesigned commercial pumps that are designed to exceed 2020 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) efficiency regulations.

The Cranston, Rhode Island-based manufacturer redesigned its commercial pump line to not only meet, but exceed 2020 DOE efficiency standards. Now with even higher efficiencies, the Taco FI & CI Series end suction pumps and KV & KS vertical in-line pumps provide quiet, dependable performance for a variety of applications, including heating, air conditioning, pressure boosting, cooling water transfer and water supply applications.

Additionally, the company announced the addition of its NSF/ANSI 61 & 372 certified stainless steel volute options to our popular line of high-efficiency ECM residential circulators. Available in the second quarter of 2020, the 007e®, 0015e®, and 0018e® app-connected circulator will offer stainless steel versions for potable water applications including hot water recirculation and domestic water heating.