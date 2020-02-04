Copeland Scroll™ Digital Outdoor Refrigeration Unit, X-Line Series – Emerson

ST. LOUIS — Emerson introduced the Copeland Scroll™ Digital Outdoor Refrigeration Unit, X-Line Series. This outdoor refrigeration unit provides reliable refrigeration for medium-temperature walk-in coolers and display cases that are commonly found in convenience stores (c-stores), small-format stores, and restaurants.

The X-Line Digital Series is designed to provide substantial annual energy efficiency improvements compared to legacy equipment and technology, thanks to its proven Copeland Scroll compressor technology, large-capacity condenser coils, variable-speed fan motor control, and smart controls. The X-Line Digital unit has continuous capacity modulation from 20%-100%, resulting in precision temperature control, reduced compressor cycling, and lower energy consumption. The X-line Digital unit can be applied to multiple evaporator systems.

The X-Line Digital unit can maintain box temperatures within +/-0.5°F, which allows food retail and food service establishments to precisely maintain the temperature of their food.

The units feature advanced onboard protection and diagnostic controls in a quiet, compact enclosure. It can alert and record alarms independently or communicate with facility management control systems. The X-Line Digital’s slim profile, lightweight design, and wall-mount option give operators the flexibility to install the unit even in locations that are very space-constrained. This can also help to lower installation costs and to potentially avoid expensive system design workarounds or relocation issues.

“The X-Line Digital was designed with C-stores, small-format stores, and restaurant operators in mind,” said Julie Havenar, product manager, condensing units, Emerson. “With rising energy rates and ever-increasing customer expectations, the pressures on operators to be competitive are as strong as ever, prompting many to reevaluate their refrigeration strategies. With the X-Line Digital condensing units, we set out to redefine refrigeration and to help ease those pressures with improved energy savings, reliability, and lower maintenance and installation costs.”

For more information www.climate.emerson.com.