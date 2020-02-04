Cleaver-Brooks Names Johan Tallberg Senior Vice President of Burner Systems and Exhaust Solutions

THOMSVILLE, Ga. — Johan Tallberg was named senior vice president of burner systems and exhaust solutions for Cleaver-Brooks.

In this newly created position, Tallberg will be responsible for leading the sales support, product management, sales engineering and product development teams for the burner and exhaust product lines.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Arcada University of Applied Sciences in Finland, Tallberg began his career at Electro-Heat Oy, a distributor of Tyco Thermal Controls products. He joined Oilon Group Oy in 2002 as service manager and conducted training programs for customers at its installations in Japan, China, Korea, Russia, India, Sweden, and Denmark. Tallberg also was involved in commissioning/start up, spare parts sales, and technical support for that firm. He advanced within the company to the position of customer service manager in China and then to managing director in China, Brazil, and, most recently, the U.S.

“Johan brings a wealth of burner industry experience to the company,” said Bart A. Aitken, president and CEO, Cleaver-Brooks. “He has lived, worked, and increased burner system sales on four different continents during a 20-year span. We are pleased that Johan’s expertise will further Cleaver-Brooks reputation as an industry leader, as well as a solutions provider for our customers.”

