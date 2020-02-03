Friedrich’s Donates A/C Solutions to San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — If winter and summertime weather fluctuations in Texas are hard on humans, imagine what they are like for creatures with fur and fins.

That’s why Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., a U.S.-based manufacturer of heating, cooling, and other room air conditioning products, has donated a vast array of cutting-edge heating and cooling solutions to San Antonio Zoo to help provide essential relief for visitors, staff, and the animals who call the zoo home.

Friedrich’s latest donation includes providing a Friedrich Floating Air ® Series Ductless Split System for Kiddie Park, which was recently relocated to San Antonio Zoo. Designed to be highly-flexible and easy to install and maintain, the system will provide welcomed comfort for the families and kids who enjoy the park all season long. The company also contributed a Kühl A/C window unit for the historic Kiddie Park office building to help increase the comfort of zoo employees while maintaining the architectural integrity of the facility.

Animals also are a direct beneficiary of the latest Friedrich A/C technologies. This fall, the company donated a VRP® (Variable Refrigerant Packaged) Heat Pump systems for the speckled brown bear enclosure. VRP is an award-winning, powerful, all-in-one solution that delivers exceptional heating and cooling efficiency, true humidity control, quiet operation and improved indoor air quality, thanks to the company’s exclusive FreshAireTM technology. Earlier this summer, Friedrich donated ductless systems for a newly-constructed exhibit that hosted visiting koalas on loan from San Diego Zoo.

“Many of us have been part of the San Antonio community for a long time, and we take real pride in our involvement with this amazing organization that we enjoyed as kids, and now with our families,” said Holly Beck, director of marketing, Friedrich. “It’s very gratifying to know our products are providing great relief and comfort to the animals and the zoo’s dedicated staff as well as the thousands of visitors and families who love exploring the zoo each year.”

History of Helping

Friedrich’s recent contributions are just the latest in a long string of donations the company has made to San Antonio Zoo. Since 2017, Friedrich has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of A/C equipment and units, beginning with a 1-ton vertical packaged HVAC system and 3-ton ductless systems that were installed at the Friedrich Aquarium to help provide much-needed climate control for the aquarium’s aquatic life and to ensure comfort of the staff who care for them.

The company also donated a number of Friedrich portable units that are used to spot cool overheated spaces, such as the zoo’s concession areas. Donated Friedrich Kühl room A/C units are currently in operation in places where additional cooling capabilities are needed. Friedrich dehumidifiers have been gifted to help keep the animals healthy and comfortable in San Antonio’s extremely humid summertime conditions.

In every case, the Friedrich team has partnered closely with the San Antonio Zoo team to identify specific needs and select the best, most efficient A/C solution designed to do the job. From larger scale needs solved by the company’s Vert-I-Pak, VRP, and ductless systems to customizable comfort offered by Friedrich Kühl units, portables, and dehumidifiers, Friedrich is committed to meet the needs of the zoo’s unique and diverse facilities with such a wide array of advanced solutions.

“All of the projects we’ve done together with the San Antonio Zoo show off what Friedrich does best. Our products are specifically designed to offer flexible and efficient room-by-room comfort to meet the unique needs of the space and its occupants — whether they’re two- or four-legged,” said Beck.

According to San Antonio zoo officials, the improved temperatures have other benefits, including the increased well-being and growth of the aquarium’s abundant corals, which are flourishing. Another bonus is the improved working conditions for staff, who are better able to concentrate on the care of the animals in the cooler, more comfortable conditions. Proper A/C capabilities are crucial, given San Antonio winter temperatures can dip below 50°F and can spike well above 100° in the summer.

“Friedrich’s generous donations and contributions over the years have had a major, positive impact on the well-being of not only the animals but our dedicated staff who care for them,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO, San Antonio Zoo. “It’s also a welcome relief to the thousands of families who visit the zoo every year. We’re very thankful for the company’s strong support and long commitment to the zoo and the local community.”

From as far back as 1935, Friedrich Air Conditioning Co. and San Antonio Zoo have enjoyed a long partnership and history. Company founder Richard A. Friedrich was president of the San Antonio Zoological Society for 27 years and helped get the zoo on the fast track with new habitats and fundraising. One of those new habitats was the Friedrich Aquarium, which opened to the public in 1948. Today, that partnership legacy continues with the company’s continuous involvement, sponsorship and support for the zoo, including the most recent donation of innovative A/C products. For more information, visit www.friedrich.com.