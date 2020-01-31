American Council of Engineering Companies Urges Congress to Move Forward on Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON — The American Council of Engineering Companies’ president and CEO, Linda Bauer Darr, released the following statement on the roll-out of the House infrastructure plan.

“The much-anticipated roll-out of the House infrastructure plan is an encouraging sign that momentum continues to build in Congress to pass legislation that will substantially invest in and modernize America’s transportation, water, and social infrastructure,” she said. “We are also encouraged by references to policies aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and improving the resiliency of the nation’s infrastructure. The engineering industry is on the front lines of designing roads, bridges, ports, public buildings, and other structures that must endure more severe weather events and the higher storm surges and flooding they bring. We urge Congress to make resiliency a common theme throughout this legislation.

“We urge Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader McCarthy, and committee leaders to work together in a bipartisan manner with their colleagues to design a bill that addresses our significant existing maintenance backlog but is forward-looking to prepare America for emerging technologies that will keep us competitive in the global marketplace,” continued Darr. “This will require Congress to include long-term, sustained financing that addresses falling revenues in the Highway Trust Fund.

“Just as America’s engineering firms act as trusted advisors to our public and private clients, we are ready to offer our experience and expertise to develop a bill that will build a better future for our nation,” she said.

