Microprocessor Controls for Preconditioners – Greenheck

SCHOFIELD, Wis. — New microprocessor controls can now be specified on Greenheck energy core ventilator model ECV and energy recovery ventilator models ERV and ERVe. Each microprocessor is factory-programmed, wired, and tested prior to shipment and includes a unique, configurable code for easy field adjustments and stand-alone control.

The microprocessor unit features an LCD display; built-in keypad; seven-day time clock; BMS communication in BACnet® MSTP, IP, Modbus RTU, or IP; and built-in frost and economizer controls. Numerous supply and exhaust fan modulation sequences are possible when selected with Vari-Green® electronically commutated (EC) motors or variable frequency drives (VFDs). A new web user interface allows viewing of the unit and control directly from a web browser. With an Ethernet connection from the unit to the facilities network, a full graphic display allows for monitoring and control of the unit without a BMS. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.